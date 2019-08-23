GIPS activates disciplinary procedures against suspended PPA boss

The Ghana Institute of Procurement and Supply, GIPS has activated disciplinary procedures against the suspended CEO of Public Procurement Authority Mr A. B Adjei.
Chairperson for a Statutory Committee of GIPS, Kwame Mensah in an interview with Joy FM said, "By the constitution, we will give him 14 days and he is compelled to come and a lawyer for that matter can present him and the meeting will be in camera so he is compelled to come if not sanctions follow."
The disciplinary procedures against him come on the back of an investigative documentary done by journalist Manasseh Azure which the PPA boss was busted for selling government contracts.
Investigation
Investigations by freelance investigative journalist, Manasseh Azure Awuni, has revealed that Talent Discovery Limited (TDL), a company incorporated in June 2017, has won a number of government contracts through restrictive tendering.
Manasseh Azure Awuni has also confirmed that the company was engaged in selling contracts. Undercover encounters with the General Manager of the Company, Thomas Amoah, revealed that the company was selling a ¢22.3 million road contract to K-Drah Enterprise, a fake company Manasseh used for the investigation.
This contract was awarded to B-Molie Limited, a company Mr Amoah said was a sister company of TDL.
The company also had for sale a Ministries of Works and Housing contract to construct a concrete drain in Santa Maria in Accra as well as a contract to build a one-story dormitory block in the Asante Akim North District.
After demanding and taking a registration fee of ¢5000 and deposit from Manasseh’s undercover agent, the General Manager of the TDL, who is also the one who signs the contracts on behalf of the company handed over three contracts, when K-Drah Enterprise promised to come on a particular Thursday and pay for one of the projects.
The Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) have confirmed that the contracts being sold by Talent Discovery Limited are authentic contracts that have been awarded to the company. The company has had contracts with the Ghana Water Company (GWCL), Ghana Cocoa Board (Cocobod), Ghana Ports and Harbours Authority (GHPHA).
It also has contracts with the Ministry of Education, Ministry of Works and Housing, and four contracts with the Ministry of Special Development Initiatives to construct dams under the government’s One Village One Dam Project. At the time of filing this report, Talent Discovery Limited has been shortlisted for restrictive tendering by the Bank of Ghana for the supply and installation of air purifiers. The company has also been shortlisted by the Roads and Highways Ministry for three road contracts and the evaluation is currently ongoing.
Suspension
President Akufo-Addo has suspended the CEO of Public Procurement Authority, Mr A.B Adjei.
According to a statement signed by the Director of Communications, Eugene Arhin the suspension follows the broadcast of allegations made against him in an investigative documentary conducted by Manasseh Azure Awuni, titled "Contracts for Sale"
The President has subsequently referred to the allegations involving a conflict of interest to the Commission of Human Right and Administrative Justice (CHRAJ), and those relating to potential acts of corruption to the office of the Special Prosecutor, for their prompt action.
The President has also notified the Chairperson of the Board of the PPA to ensure that Mr A.B Adjei hands over his office expeditiously to Mr Frank Mante, Deputy Chief Executive Officer of the PPA.
