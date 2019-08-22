We'll make sure entire PPA board is suspended - GII

The Executive Director of the Ghana Integrity Initiative (GII) Linda Ofori-Kwafo says she and her outfit will push for the suspension of the board of the Public Procurement Authority (PPA) following the latest investigative piece by freelance journalist Manasseh Azure Awuni.
According to her, even though the immediate suspension of the PPA boss is commendable a lot more must be done.
Speaking on Starr FM, Madam Kwafo said: “We will be demanding for substantive action over this matter, those demands will include the suspension of the entire board of the procurement authority.”
Earlier today, President Akufo-Addo earlier today ordered for the suspension of the PPA boss A.B. Adjei after his company which had won contracts through the procurement process, which he chaired, was found to be selling contracts in the investigative piece by Manasseh Azure.
In a statement signed by the Communications Director of the Presidency announcing the suspension it said : “President Akufo-Addo has, subsequently, referred the allegations involving conflict of interest to the Commission on Human Rights and Administrative Justice (CHRAJ), and those relating to potential acts of corruption to the Office of Special Prosecutor, for their prompt action.
“The President has also notified the Chairperson of the Board of the PPA to ensure that Mr AB Adjei hands over his office expeditiously to Mr Frank Mante, the Deputy Chief Executive Officer of the PPA.”
Meanwhile, the suspended CEO of the Public Procurement Authority is expected to meet the Office of Special Prosecutor next week, August 29 2019.
