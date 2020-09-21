Ghana Police Service builds confidence ahead of election 2020 with march

Akufo-Addo to deliver 17th COVID-19 address tonight President Akufo-Addo will be expected to address the nation tonight on the…

GFA issues statement on death of Juvenile footballers The Ghana Football Association (GFA) have released a statement following the…

Photos: GFA delegation visit families of Offinso accident victims A GFA delegation made up Ashanti RFA Chairman Osei Tutu Agyemang (Kotoro), Exco…