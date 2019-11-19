Ghana remains a sovereign state, Volta secessionists will be dealt with - Gov't

The government through the Minister for Information, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah says they are taking steps to deal with the Homeland Study Group Foundation (HSGF) a secessionist group which declared independence for Western Togoland State.
The Homeland Study Group Foundation which intensified its campaign to secede the Volta Region and parts of the then Northern and Upper East Regions along the eastern border of Ghana into an independent state in 2017 has had its leaders arrested and charged with treason felony on at least two occasions in recent times but the Attorney General discontinued the case.
The group on Saturday declared Western Togoland State independent which sent many of their members in a jubilant mood.
A statement from the Information Ministry said “state security agencies are taking the necessary measures to ensure that persons involved with the illegal act are dealt with in accordance with the law.”
READ ALSO: 'We are now Western Togoland State' - Volta secessionist group declares independence
“Ghana remains a sovereign state which has not ceded any part of its territory to any person or group of persons,” the statement said.
The Group argues that the territories formed part of the former Western Togoland.
Before Ghana became independent, the people of the region voted in a plebiscite to join Ghana since they were both under British authority.
But the Homeland Study Group Foundation says the agreement included forming a union. Per their understanding, the said union has not been established and after the deadline expired in 2007, they started pushing for separation from Ghana.
Below is the statement