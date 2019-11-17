'We are now Western Togoland State' - Volta secessionist group declares independence

Homeland Study Group Foundation (HSGF) a secessionist group yesterday declared independent for Western Togoland State.
The Homeland Study Group Foundation which intensified its campaign to secede the Volta Region and parts of the then Northern and Upper East Regions along the eastern border of Ghana into an independent state in 2017 has had its leaders arrested and charged with treason felony on at least two occasions in recent times but the Attorney General discontinued the case.
Mr. Charles Komi Kudzordzi alias Papavi Hogbedetor who is the leader of the group and in his 80s made the declaration at a public gathering in Ho on Saturday, November 16, 2019.
Addressing a cheerful group of members of the separatist movement in the native Ewe language, Papavi Hogbedetor recounted their struggles to restore the independence of the pre-independence Western Togoland territory, a German protectorate which was joined to the then Gold Coast to form the new independent country, Ghana on March 6, 1957 under circumstances he believes were ”illegal”.
He touched on the recent ommission of Volta Region roads from the 2020 budget and said "We’ve all witnessed what happened recently when we (Volta Region) were forgotten by the government in its budget. Can a parent forget about their children? We’re not their children, so they have forgotten about us.”
After the speech Mr Hogbedetor hen declared the ’Western Togo Land’ independent saying ”from midnight of November 16, 2019, entering into Sunday, November 17, 2019, we’re now Western Togoland state.”
The announcement sent his supporters into wild jubilation, while the old man was whisked away from the scene in a waiting car.
The event which was broadcasted live on Facebook by some members of the group, took place at the former premises of Unity Rural Bank, some 100metres away from the Ho Police Training school.
A member of the group, Kotsi Mawuko Ekpo, who spoke to V1 TV said the group has ”established governing structures for the new Western Togoland”.