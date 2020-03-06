Trinidad & Tobago to enter into trade, transport agreement with Ghana - Prime Minister discloses

The Prime Minister of Trinidad & Tobago Dr Keith Christopher Rowley has disclosed that his country is planning to enter into an agreement with Ghana to improve the trade and transport sector of both countries.
Dr Rowley was the special guest at Ghana's 63rd independence anniversary parade in Kumasi and was in the company of his wife.
Delivering a speech, Dr Rowley said Ghana and Trinidad & Tobago have a good relationship and both countries are looking to strengthen that with the imminent trade and transport agreement.
"Trinidad and Tobago are ready and willing to assist Ghana in new economic areas, already we are helping in the region of education. We also want to immediately enter into an agreement with Ghana in the region of trade and transport, which will facilitate activities between the two countries. The people of Trinidad and Tobago wish Ghana happy independence".
Former President John Agyekum Kufuor, Vice President Bawumia, the First and Second Ladies of the Republic of Ghana and host of other dignitaries were present and graced the occassion. Also at the ceremony was Nana Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II and his wife, Lady Julia.
Conspicuously missing is former Presidents John Mahama and Jerry John Rawlings.
The ceremony was characterised by performances by the Physical Training Corps of the Ghana Armed Forces, march past by Officers and Men of the Ghana Armed Forces and the Security Service Agencies including the Ghana Army, Ghana Navy, Ghana Airforce, Ghana Police Service, Ghana National Fire Service, Ghana Prisons Service, Ghana Immigration Service, the Customs Division of the Ghana Revenue Authority, and the Ghana Ambulance Service together with the Armed Forces Central Band.
Selected schools from the Ghana Education Service, specifically first and second cycle institutions from the Kumasi Metropolis also participated in the march past and cultural performances.