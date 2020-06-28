Gov't will not put the lives of students at risk - Prez. Akufo-Addo

President Akufo-Addo has assured parents that the government will do everything within its power to ensure the safety of their wards.
Final year students in Junior High School will resume school on June 29, 2020, to prepare for this year's Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE).
There were fears about a possible outbreak among students but the President says strict measures have been put in place to ensure all students are safe.
"To protect the lives of students and personnel government has put in place several measures in consultation with stakeholders have put several measures in place. Fumigation has been done, we have procured veronica buckets, sanitizers and face mask among others all to protect to the students and teachers. We assure parents that we will not put the lives of students at risk".
President Akufo-Addo also announced that Ghana's COVID-19 case count has now reached 17,351.
He made this known in his 13th address to the nation on June 28, 2020.
He also announced that Ghana has now 12, 994 recoveries which represent 75% of positives.
Which means that currently, Ghana has 4, 245 active cases having conducted 294, 857 test one of the highest in Africa.
The president also said some 30 persons are severely ill but the death toll remains 112.
“As of Saturday, June 27, 2020, our country has recorded 17,351 confirmed cases with 12,994 recoveries representing some 75 percent of positives.”
“This means that currently, there are 4,245 active cases having conducted 294,867 tests. One of the highest on the continent. 30 persons are severely and critically ill and we have a total of 112 sad deaths constituting 0.6 percent of positives as we maintain one of the lowest deaths rates in the world.”