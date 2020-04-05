Lean On Me singer Bill Withers dies at 81 Bill Withers, the acclaimed 1970s soul singer behind hits Ain't No Sunshine and…

Ghana's COVID-19 case count now 214 Ghana has confirmed nine new COVID-19 cases as at 0600GMT on Sunday, April 5,…

75 markets in the Volta Region to be disinfected today Some 75 markets in 18 Municipal/District Assemblies of the Volta Region will be…

Medeama coach Samuel Boadu picks Kotoko as his toughest opponent Medeama SC head coach Samuel Boadu has named Asante Kotoko as the toughest…