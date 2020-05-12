Ghana’s Covid-19 case count now 5,127

Ghana’s COVID-19 case count is now 5,127.
This was made known by the Director of the Ghana Health Service, Dr Patrick Aboagye at a press briefing today.
This is as a result of 427 new cases of which 272 are from the Obuasi township.
There have been no new recoveries with the figure still standing at 494 but there are 130 persons awaiting their second negative test, according to the Ghana Health Service.
Armed Police officers deployed to ensure relocation of Covid-19 patients in Obuasi
The District Security Council, DISEC in Obuasi has deployed heavily armed police officers to help relocate Covid-19 patients into an isolation centre in the area.
The facility has been placed under lock and key by residents who said they will not allow it to be used as an isolation centre.
Reports indicate that the residents blocked the road leading to the isolation centre. Obuasi as at May 10 has recorded 261 Covid-19 cases.
Chairperson of the District Security Committee (DISEC), Faustina Amissah who is also the Chief Executive for Obuasi East said the isolation centre is being used because the patients can not continuously be kept at the various homes.
“We’ve given them enough education for about three days now. The health directorate has gone to speak with them including the chief, Assembly and Unit Committee members."
“Despite that, they are still resisting so the next option is force. We have to send them [patients] there because we can’t continue keeping them in their various homes as most of them share basic facilities with other people,” she said.