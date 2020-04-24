Ghana's Covid-19 cases now 1, 279

Ghana's Covid-19 case count is now 1, 279 with Oti and Western North Regions becoming the new regions to have confirmed cases.
Whilst the Western North has recorded one case, Oti has 13 cases. 134 persons have recovered with 10 deaths.
The new updates were published on the Ghana Health Service website.
READ ALSO : Covid-19: Free transport services for health workers withdrawn by gov’t
Greater Accra leads the regional distribution with 1,089 cases followed by the Ashanti Region with 69 and Easter Region, 56.