Akufo-Addo subtly responds to #Fixthecountry campaigners

President Nana Akufo-Addo has promised to put the country’s economy back on a path of growth after a brief COVID-19-induced contraction.
Addressing Muslims on Thursday, May 13, 2021, as part of this year’s solemn National Eid-Ul-Fitr celebration, the President said since last year, when the coronavirus pandemic struck, Ghana’s economy has experienced some temporary challenges.
“Nonetheless, due to the good management of the Ghanaian economy, we are recovering faster and better than many economies around the world – developed and developing – and will resume the strong growth that characterised the development of our economy in the period between 2017 to 2020, i.e. the immediate pre-COVID-19 era.
“Even in the face of the pandemic, we have remained faithful to our flagship programmes and to all our commitments to the Ghanaian people,” he said at a brief event held at the forecourt of the Ghana Broadcasting Corporation (GBC).
It appears the President’s focus on the economy in his speech at the brief event is a response to the #Fixthecountry campaign that started on social media over to economic hardships – high taxes, an increase in fuel prices, erratic power and water supply among others.
Ghanaians have in recent times taken to social media to vent their anger about economic hardships.
At the height of the campaign, a protest march was scheduled for May 9, 2021, but police prevented it on grounds that demonstrations would spread the coronavirus.
Although the Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta, responded recently to some of the concerns raised by campaigners, many have called on the President to also respond.
The #Fixthecountry momentum seems to be dying down but many commentators believe Ghanaians used social media to send a strong message to the President.
At the brief National Eid-Ul-Fitr event, the President appealed to the Ghanaian youth not to give up on him.
“I am thus appealing especially to our young people to keep the faith. We shall weather the storm together and create the conditions that will allow you to realise your God-given potentials,” he said.
The brief 2021 Eid al-Fitr celebration at the forecourt of GBC was attended by prominent Muslims in Ghana including Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia; the National Chief Imam, Sheikh Osman Nuhu Sharubutu, among others.
A live stream of the event on social media showed all COVID-19 protocols were strictly observed.