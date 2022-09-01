Ghana School of Law: Committee recommends removal of SRC President over financial impropriety

The Committee set up by the Ghana School of Law to probe into alleged financial transgressions within the Student Representative Council (SRC) has recommended the removal of SRC President Wonder Victor Kutor.
Upon Investigations the Committee says it has found evidence to support the assertion that Victor Wonder Kutor, the SRC president, put himself in a position where his interests competed with those of the SRC for the Ghana School of Law.
“There is evidence to support a conclusion that the SRC President (Wonder Victor Kutor), placed himself in a position where his personal interest conflicted with that of the Ghana School of Law Students’ Representative Council (SRC) in the procurement and purchase of the Toyota Corolla Vehicle with registration number GM 3222-21,” a copy of the investigative report dated August 2022 read.
READ ALSO: Ghana School of Law: SRC President Wonder Kutor accused of misappropriating funds and abuse of office
One of the key recommendations of the committee was that the requisite statutory processes should be triggered by the appropriate bodies “to remove Wonder Victor Tutor as SRC President if his tenure has not ended”.
The committee also recommended other necessary disciplinary sanctions against Wonder Victor Kutor for breaching his “fiduciary duties and presidential oath.”
Wonder Victor Kutor was accused of conflict of interest, impropriety, and financial mismanagement.
He was accused of buying a car for the SRC from his company, and another one for his personal use under questionable circumstances.
Mr. Wonder Victor Kutor was also accused of running an SRC-owned Mobile Money business with his company name and diverting proceeds from the business for his personal use.
Decisions for foreign travels embarked upon by the SRC were also unilaterally taken by the SRC President, who single-handedly selected those who traveled.
In an interview, Kutor acknowledged that his company won the bid to procure vehicles for the SRC, but said he had no hands in the process and also denied the financial impropriety allegations.
READ ALSO: Ghana School of Law: SRC President Wonder Kutor asked to step down for investigations into car purchase allegations
The Ghana School of Law management subsequently tasked a committee to probe the allegations.
The committee among other things said there was no evidence of an executive decision taken by the SRC Executive Council for the operation of an SRC Momo business that had the merchant SIM registered in the name of Wonder Consult, another sole proprietorship owned by Wonder.
Further evidence gathered among others also revealed that one Albert Obidiaba who is not a student at the Ghana School of Law was sponsored with SRC Funds for a trip to Uganda following a decision the SRC President took.