Ghanaian students in China demand evacuation back to Ghana due to spread of coronavirus

Over a hundred Ghanaian students studying in the Chinese city of Wuhan where the deadly coronavirus first broke are demanding immediate evacuation back to Ghana due to the spread of coronavirus.
At least some eighty people have died through the diseases in China.
The worried Ghanaian students have been locked up in their rooms for eight days now and they say they have run out of food supply as several shops in the city are closed due to fears of the virus spreading.
Samson Opoku who is the Wuhan chapter's President of Ghanaian student spoke to Joy News and said the government should act swiftly to bring them back.
"Because of the outbreak of the coronavirus, we are all indoors and movement has been limited. The city is completely locked down, no vehicular movement or human movement. Some students who heard the information about the outbreak of the disease earlier bought foodstuff but others are not on scholarship, they have no money and couldn't buy enough, it has been days now and some have run out of food. We are 151 students here in Wuhan now, we want evacuation back home to Ghana because we do not know how long this will take because the mortality rate keeps rising, so we want to come home and if everything ends we come and continue our education".
Ever since the disease surfaced in China, many countries are on the alert to ensure it does not find its way to their setting.
Health officials in Ghana have tightened surveillance at our borders and also at the airport with a particular focus on Chinese returnees.
Africa has not recorded any case of the disease yet but authorities in Cote d'Ivoire have tested the first person on the African continent for the Wuhan coronavirus, Cote d'Ivoire’s Ministry of Health and Public Hygiene said in a statement Sunday.
An Ivorian student who travelled from Beijing to Abidjan experienced symptoms such as coughing, sneezing and difficulty breathing, the ministry said.