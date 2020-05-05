Ghanaians in Norway condemn inhumane treatments of Africans in China

The Ghana Union in Norway have condemned what they describe as inhume treatment of Africans in China in the midst of COVID-19.
Some Africans in China's capital Beijing were evicted from their apartments over fears of carrying the coronavirus, Covid-19, disease.
Hundreds of African residents and businessmen in China’s southern city of Guangzhou were evicted from hotels and apartments as local health officials rollout a testing campaign for COVID-19.
This was condemned by several world leaders and the Ghana Union in Norway have added their voice to it.
In a statement released, said they find the act distasteful and called on the Chinese government to come up with ways of solving this issue.
PRESS STATEMENT:
Ghana Union in Norway Condemns Inhuman Treatment of Africans in China
------------------------------------
WE as members of the Ghana Union of Norway (Kristiansand Chapter), wish to condemn the inhuman treatment meted out on Africans in the Chinese city of Ghangzhou, linked to the global pandemic COVID-19.
Our condemnation comes on the backdrop of a story reported by the UK-based media organisation, the Guardian, on the headline: "China fails to stop racism against Africans over COVID-19" published on 29.04.2020, which caught the attention of the union. The story mentioned that some of the Africans maltreated by Chinese nationals came from Nigeria, Ethiopia and Ghana.
We find this distasteful in the eyes of respect for humanity and that we believe for the global population of over 7.7 billion, whether Africans or Asians, North Americans or South Americans, Europeans or Oceanians; we are one people, one family in the world. And that inhuman treatment on people here in Norway or any other country including China, affects us both directly and indirectly.
By this measure, we expect China to resort to diplomacy and ride on the skins of international relations in dealing with foreign nationals in their country. Even if Africans or others of different race are flouting national rules or laws in China, we expect that Chinese officials deal with them according to the law BUT NOT subjecting them to inhuman treatment.
We acknowledge the important role China plays in the global economy. However, we expect that China as a member state of the United Nations (UN), a global body that unites people across continents and as a permanent member of the UN Security Council, China would commit to the UN 1948 Human Rights in respecting humanity irrespective of race.
We also acknowledge that in as much as China is committed to joining the World Health Organisation (WHO) in finding solution to the COVID-19, it must also commit to respecting humanity.
We are by these reins, urging all African Embassies and Missions in China, especially, those of Nigeria, Ethiopia and Ghana, to rise to mend the "broken issues" with China on behalf of their nationals victimising such dehumanisation.
Say no to racism, China! The world must be above racism!
