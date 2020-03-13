Ghanaians in state of 'panic' as first two cases of coronavirus is confirmed

The Ministry of Health has announced that two cases of coronavirus infection (COVID-19) have been confirmed in Ghana.
The cases, according to the Health Minister, Kwaku Agyeman-Manu, were confirmed on Thursday, March 12, 2020.
Mr Agyeman-Manu explained that laboratory results from the two cases were received at the same time from the Noguchi Memorial Institute for Medical Research (NMIMR).
READ ALSO: Social media in turmoil as first coronavirus case is confirmed in Nigeria
Both individuals involved in the case returned to Ghana, one from Norway and the other from Turkey signifying that they were imported cases of COVID-19 into Ghana.
The Minister said both patients are being kept in isolation and processes have been initiated for contact tracing.
Ghanaians on social media have expressed fear, some have chastised the government for not doing much to prevent the virus from entering Ghana.