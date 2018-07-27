"Ghanaians maligned my husband"- Amissah-Arthur's wife fumes

Wife of the late former Vice-President, Matilda Amissah-Arthur has lambasted Ghanaians, especially politicians for the hypocritical treatment being given to her family after the demise of her husband.
According to the widow, her husband suffered false accusations, malignment and vile treatment in the political scene during his time of service but there has been a sudden twist after his death.
While reading her tribute at the Burial ceremony of the late Kwesi Bekoe Amissah-Arthur, she expressed that she was surprised at the warm wishes and show of affection that she and her family have received since June 29th.
Mrs. Amissah- Arthur queried: Is this Ghana? I am amazed by the outpouring of tributes for my husband. So, did they really know him? The treachery against my husband, the mischief, the false accusations, the maligning, deliberate things against my husband to make him look bad... So, I ask did they really know my husband?"
The burial service for the late former Vice-president is being held at the Accra International Conference Center, today, Friday, July 27, 2018, after which he will be laid to rest at the military cemetery in Accra.
Amissah-Arthur died on June 29, 2018, after he collapsed at the Airforce Gym in Accra during a workout session.
