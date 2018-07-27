READ: Matilda Amissah-Arthur's touching tribute to her husband

Wife of the Late former Vice President, Mrs. Matilda Amissah-Arthur has read a touching tribute to her husband Kwesi Amissah Arthur, at his burial ceremony on Friday.
See the full Tribute below:
The burial service for the late former Vice-president is being held at the Accra International Conference Center, today, Friday, July 27, 2018, after which he will be laid to rest at the military cemetery in Accra.
Amissah-Arthur died on June 29, 2018, after he collapsed at the Airforce Gym in Accra during a workout session.
Several dignitaries including the president of the Republic, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, Vice President Bawumia, members of the Council of State, top security chiefs, members of parliament, family members have all gathered at the conference center to observe the final funeral rites of the Former Vice President.
Amissah-Arthur's funeral: President Akufo-Addo arrives to pay last respects