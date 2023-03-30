Ghanaians to experience load shedding for 14 days

Ghanaians will be experiencing power outages for 14 days due to the shutdown of Atuabo Gas Processing Plant in the Western Region by Ghana National Gas Company.
According to the Ministry of Energy, the routine shutdown, which began on Saturday, March 25, is expected to ensure “the reliability of the gas processing plant and transmission infrastructure”.
“The shutdown will affect gas supply to some power plants and will ultimately result in interruption of power supply to some consumers,” a statement released,on March 29 said.
“In the circumstance, the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) will shortly release a schedule to this effect.”
The Ministry promised that there is going to be a procurement of additional gas from Nigeria to manage the impending “adverse effects”.
The additional supply from Nigeria will include Heavy Fuel Oil (HFO) and Light Crude Oil (LCO).
“Consistent with the ‘Dum Siesie’ programme of ensuring reliable power supply through robust and necessary maintenance activities, the Ministry wishes to assure the general public that the Ministry is actively working with all stakeholders to ensure that any adverse effects of this exercise is mitigated.”