Ghanaians unhappy with Govt's plan to rename UENR

Some Ghanaians have registered their displeasure with the government's plan to rename the University of Energy and Natural Resources (UENR) after the country’s Second Republic Prime Minister, Dr Abrefa Busia.
The University of Energy and Natural Resources is the third public educational institution to be renamed under the NPP administration.
University of Development Studies’ Wa Campus was renamed after NPP’s founding member, S. D. Dombo recently.
Also, a bill to rename the Navorongo campus after the late C. K. Tedam who was the Chairman of Council of Elders of the party is currently before Parliament.
President Akufo-Addo over the weekend disclosed the decision by the Governing Council of UENR for the university to be renamed.
“The decision is an excellent one, which will receive the blessing of the President of the Republic, so that, once the parliamentary process has been completed,” he said.
The announcement by the president did not go down well with some Ghanaians, they took to social media to make their concerns known about the decision by the government to rename some universites.
Below are some reactions from Ghanaians on social media :
