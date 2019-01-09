GIMPA Rector suggests number of constituencies and parliamentarians that Ghana should have

Rector of the Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration (GIMPA), Prof. Philip Ebow Bondzie-Simpson, has suggested an amendment of the constitution to limit the number of constituencies and parliamentarians.
According to him, such constitutional provision will prevent the usual arbitrary creation of constituencies by political parties in power.
The Rector of GIMPA said it is best for the country to have Members of Parliament to match the population size of their constituencies.
He said this at the first Constitution Day lecture held on Monday.
“The number and quality of MPs……I believe that the constitution must set a practical and reasonable number of MPs on an average. The formula should be that the number of seats allocated to a region should correspond to the population of that region.''Prof. Philip Ebow Bondzie-Simpson disclosed.
He earlier suggested for the abolishment of appointment of members of Parliament as Ministers. According to him, burdening individuals with the responsibility of representing their people in parliament and serving as ministers of state does not ensure effective governance.
“I believe that MPs should not be ministers. Not that there is not a good case for MPs being ministers because in some democracies we do have that but how has it worked?… There is so much business to be done in a country that is hungry for development,” he said.
