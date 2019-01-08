MPs should not be made Ministers in Ghana- GIMPA rector

Prof. Philip Ebow Bondzi-Simpson, Rector of the Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration (GIMPA) has called for total abolishment of appointment of Members of Parliament as Ministers.
According to him, assigning individuals with the responsibility of representing their people in parliament and serving as ministers of state does not ensure effective governance.
Delivering the maiden Constitution Day lecture in Accra on Monday to mark the day, Prof. Philip Ebow Bondzi-Simpson said such practices that are permitted in the 1992 constitution must be re-looked at if the country is to benefit much more from democratic governance.
He said although there are situations in other democracies where MPs are able to conveniently serve as ministers of state and deliver effectively on both responsibilities, there is “so much businesses” to be done in the country especially because of the level of development it requires.
“I believe that MPs should not be ministers. Not that there is not a good case for MPs being ministers because in some democracies we do have that but how has it worked?… There is so much business to be done in a country that is hungry for development,” he said.
According to the GIMPA rector, other equally competent and available persons who are not Members of Parliament could be sought to serve as Ministers to allow Members of Parliament focus on their core duty of representing their people in the legislature.
READ ALSO:GIMPA: Management calls off intended students demonstration
He noted that often in the case of persons combining both roles, their work as legislators often gets jeopardized in the interest of their ministerial work.
“There are so many other committed people out there. If you choose to be MP, that is what you chose to do for 4 years. But focus on that, be compensated for it and do the work. But don’t encumber MP position and encumber Minister position and you are not doing both well. This is the case of serving two masters and despising one. And we know which one will be despised. So the country should move in that direction,” he added.