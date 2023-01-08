Prime News Ghana

Gomoa Potin: 2 persons burnt to death in accident

Two persons have lost their lives while two other passengers sustained various degrees of injuries after a head-on collision near Gomoa Potin in the Central Region

The two, a truck driver and his assistant were burnt to death after their truck caught fire after the accident.around 1 am on Sunday, January 8, 2023.

Two other people in a sedan vehicle involved in the head on collision have been taken to the Winneba Hospital for treatment.

They were travelling in a Hyundai Elantra vehicle on the Accra - Cape Coast highway.

Eyewitnesses alleged that the Hyundai Elantra sedan was overtaking other vehicles and collided with two trucks in the process.

One of the trucks veered into a ditch and caught fire.

The driver and his assistant who were trapped in the truck were burnt beyond recognition.

 