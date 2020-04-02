Gov't begin processes to expand Covid-19 testing centres 

Government has begun processes to expand the number of Covid-19 testing centres in the country.
The move according to the government will facilitate speedy testing of Covid-19 contacts that have been traced so far.
The two existing facilities, Noguchi Memorial Institute and Kumasi Centre for Collaborative Research are the only testing centres currently
Information Minister Kojo Oppong Nkrumah in a radio interview said processes are underway with the supervision of Noguchi to expand the testing centres.
"What we have to do is bring on board other labs that have similar facilities mostly used for tuberculosis and other respiratory issues, and I am informed that there is a third lab that is currently able to process which has been added. Then the number of them across the country......... there are a number of labs with the PCR machines that can be used and there are going through the process with the supervision of Noguchi to calibrate the machines so the can assist us...... "
Bishop Titi-Ofei rescinds decision to offer his facility as COVID-19 isolation centre
Bishop Titi-Ofei has rescinded his decision to allow his facility to be used as an isolation Centre for COVID-19 patients.
This was after some residents in Tema Community 18 protested his decision to offer the facility as COVID-19 isolation centre.
They argued that this decision was not the best as it poses a threat to the rest of the community folks.
They asked him to rescind his decision or they were going to use legal means to stop him.