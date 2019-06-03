Gov't equipping security agencies to fight terrorism - Akufo-Addo

President Akufo-Addo has assured Ghanaians that government is putting in place all the needed measures to equip the security agencies to prevent any terror attack on the country.
Addressing a meeting with the Ghanaians community in Toronto, Canada, President Akufo-Addo said, "we are doing our best to provide them with minimum equipment, minimum mobility and also logistical equipment.........especially now that we are having problems on our North-East border because of the issues in Burkina Faso and the downward movement of the jihadist in West Africa."
The President's statement follows a security alert issued by the Africa Centre for Security and Intelligence Studies (ACSIS) that the Salafi Jihadist group based in Burkina Faso had been moving in and out of Ghana through the border with Burkina Faso over the past four months.
Upper West Region : Burkinabe arrested with loaded gun at Catholic church
A Burkinabe has been arrested in the Upper West Region after police found a loaded handgun on him.
The suspect was apprehended at the Hamile Roman Catholic Church around 8: am on Sunday, June 2, 2019, after members of the church raised alarm about his suspicious behaviour during a church service.
This arrest comes on the back of recent attacks in of some Catholic Churches in Burkina Faso.
Four persons were killed in an attack on a Catholic church in northern Burkina Faso late in May, marking the latest in a string of assaults on Christian places of worship.
There were earlier fears that these attacks on churches could find its way to Ghana as some Burkinabes have migrated to the northern parts of the country.
DSP Richard Dapilah who is the Crime officer of the Jirapa municipal police command says communities like Hamile were wary of terror threats following recent trends.
READ ALSO :