Gov't must address legitimate concerns raised by teacher unions on Pre-Tertiary Bill - Minority

The Minority in Parliament are calling on government to pay heed to concerns by agitating teachers on the Pre-Tertiary Bill that is before the Education Committee of the House.
The Minority contends that the concerns raised by teacher unions about the passage of the Pre-Tertiary Bill is valid and must be taken into consideration by government.
The Unions comprising of GNAT, NAGRAT, CCT-GH , TEWU say the passage of the bill will be unfavourable to teachers and administrators at the Pre-Tertiary level and they want President Akufo-Addo to intervene in the matter.
Speaking to Starr FM over the concerns of the teachers today, Deputy Ranking Member of the Education Committee, Dr Clement Apaak said the concerns raised by the teachers legitimate and must be addressed by government
''We are waiting to see what the response from the Ministry of Education will have been in terms of the dialogue between the teacher unions and the Ministry. But let me put on record that the issues that the teacher unions have raised are important issues that we believe need to be addressed. So while we wait to see what the sponsors will bring forth in terms of the dialogue they had with the teacher unions, it must be put on record that the issues raised by the teacher unions are very legitimate, genuine and we hope that they will be addressed''.
However, the Regional Secretary of the Western North Region of GNAT, Nicholas Taylor stated that the union hopes government will incorporate the concerns into the bill.
According to the Pre-Tertiary Bill, the proposed structure of the management of education would be such that senior high schools would be run by the Regional Coordinating Councils while basic schools would be run by the Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assemblies whereas technical and vocational schools would be under a Director-General, independent of the Ghana Education Service (GES).