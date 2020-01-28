Gov't to recruit 1,477 National Ambulance Service staff

The government will in the coming days recruit 1,477 National Ambulance Service staff to boost the operations of the service.
Speaking at the commissioning and distribution of 307 newly procured ambulances at the Black Star Square in Accra, President Akufo-Addo said the Finance Ministry has given clearance for the recruitment.
The President said the new ambulances are to help address the various issues related to the nonavailability of ambulances in the country.
Akufo-Addo also acknowledged the challenges faced by the Paramedic and Emergency Care Training School.
"I'm aware of the challenges facing the service, inadequate staff relative nonexistence dispatch system a lack of dedicated source of funding and inadequate infrastructure at the paramedic and emergency care training school, firstly the Ministry of Finance has provided financial clearance for the National Ambulance Service to recruit and train 1,477 emergency medical technicians out of this number 577 have already been recruited..."
Speaking on how the government can help make the work of the National Ambulance Service effective, the President said 145 new ambulance service stations will be provided later in the year.
Addressing concerns of funding, President Akufo-Addo disclosed that the National Ambulance Service Bill is currently before Cabinet and will soon be forwarded to Parliament for consideration and enactment to deal with the issues of funding.
"The National Ambulance Service Bill which identifies funding sources for the National Ambulance Service is currently before Cabinet this will be forwarded to parliament for consideration and enactment.."
