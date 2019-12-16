Gov't to terminate contracts of contractors who fail to use appropriate signage - Minister

Minister for Road and Highways, Kwesi Amoako-Atta says contractors who fail to use signage which may lead to untimely deaths will be sanctioned.
Speaking on Asempa FM's Ekosiisen on Monday, December 16, Kwesi Amoako-Atta said as part of the contractual agreement the contractors have the responsibility to use appropriate signage to indicate to motorists how they are to move about the said road.
According to him, these contractors are expected to promote safety to the highest level.
Kwesi Amoako-Atta explained that in other jurisdictions contractors are made to face the law if individuals get hurt in their demarcated working area.
The sector minister said it is the responsibility of engineers to draw his attention to contractors who are not adhering to the safety regulations of their work.
Some roads under construction in the country lack the needed safety signs which have led to the death of some Ghanaians and the situation is very dere at night.
Ghanaians have on many occasions complained about how contractors do not pay much attention to safety on the roads which endangers motorists, some contractors also leave the heap of sand when they decided to neglect work due to nonpayment.
Responding to the issues raised, the sector minister said the inactions of the contractors show that they are not competent and his ministry will be forced to terminate their contracts.
He also stated that he will not hesitate to sanction anyone who works under him and fail to adequately execute this work.