We can't fix all bad roads, Ghanaians should accept that - Prez. Akufo-Addo

President Akufo-Addo says Ghanaians should exercise patience when the government begins it 'Year of Roads" because they can't fix all bad roads in Ghana.
The President who was speaking at the Flagstaff House in a media encounter says the government will only touch on significant ones that must be fixed immediately.
He said he receives several complains whenever he embarks on a tour with many Chiefs pleading with him to fix their bad roads.
He, therefore, urged Ghanaians to be calm even if the roads in their various communities are not fixed because the government can't fix all roads within a year.
"We can't deal with all the bad roads in Ghana. Whenever I travel, I have Chiefs complaining bitterly about their poor roads and I ask myself what the NDC government did because they claimed that they built roads in the 'Green book". We will try and fix all the significant roads but we can't fix all and Ghanaians should deal with it, but the country will witness the biggest road infrastructure in Ghana next year".
Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta, during the 2020 budget reading announced government's intention to embark on a massive road construction project in 2020, describing the coming year as “The Year of Roads.”
There have been some violent protests in some parts of Ghana over poor road networks.
The Minority Spokesperson on Finance Cassiel Ato Forson described the Finance Minister's statement indicating government's intention of embarking on massive road projects in 2020 as a 'hoax'.