All 275 constituencies in Ghana have seen massive projects under NPP - Dr Bawumia

Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia says all Two hundred and seventy-five constituencies in Ghana have seen projects been done under the New Patriotic Party (NPP) government.
Dr Bawumia said there were little or no projects undertaken by the National Democratic Congress (NDC) under the Mahama administrative.
Dr Bawumia speaking on Asempa FM's Ekosiisen show on September 30, 2020, said NDC's projects were only in their Greenbook and not physical but since they came into office in 2017, they have been able to start and even complete projects in all constituencies.
"There is no constituency that can say we the NPP have not done a project there, under NDC they never saw that. It is not about Greenbook, we are talking about physical projects, go around and check and you will see for yourself".
In August this year, Dr Bawumia said the government has initiated 17,334 infrastructure projects since its assumption of office in 2017.
He made these comments at the Government Result Fair at the Ghana Academy of Arts and Sciences in Accra.
“We have completed 8,746 and 8,588 are ongoing,” Dr Bawumia said as he addressed the gathering.
He explained that these projected were in agriculture, education, energy, health, housing, industrial, market, railway, road safety and security, youth and development infrastructure.
Dr Bawumia emphasised the government’s commitment to ensure the even distribution of resources to some remote communities and as a result, many of these projects had been cited across the breadth of the country.
He described it as a broad base wide-scale infrastructure taking place in a very district rather than having a few big infrastructure projects localised in a few cities in the country.
The Vice President announced an online portal: deliverytracker.gov.gh, that serves as a database to track all developmental projects currently under construction, courtesy the NPP administration.