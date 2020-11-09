Govt directs security agencies to clamp down on persons flouting COVID-19 protocols

The government has directed security agencies to clamp down on persons and institutions flouting COVID-19 protocols.
This comes on the back of cases rising sharply in the last few weeks which has become a source of worry.
Markets and workplaces have been identified as high-risk areas as many refuse to wear the mask there.
President Akufo-Addo in his 19th COVID-19 address said the non-compliance with safety protocols has accounted for the recent increase in the Covid-19 cases in the country.
Minister for Information Kojo Oppong Nkrumah addressing a press conference said the government will act fast to ensure this does not get out of hand.
"A number of new cases being recorded and has doubled, if you compare that with mask-wearing data, so last night those studying the virus said its genetic state has not changed, the sharp cases are largely being recorded in Accra due to no compliance of the safety protocols. We will reiterate a call to the security agencies and to the managers of closed areas to ensure compliance of wearing of mask is enforced".
Ghana’s active Coronavirus (COVID-19) cases has hit 1,156 after the country recorded a drastic reduction in active cases in the last two months.
Out of the figure, four are in critical condition, two on ventilators, while 11 are in severe conditions.
According to data from the Ghana Health Service, as at November 5, 198 cases had pushed the cumulative number of cases to 49,202.
The number of discharges or recoveries had also increased to 47,726.
The number of deaths has however remained at 320.