Govt urged to patent kente cloth now

The Chief Executive Officer, (CEO) of Gobtensed Kente Limited, a Kente weaving industry, Torgbui Gobah Tengey Seddoh is calling on government to patent kente cloth and its designs to prevent plagiarism.
He explained saying our traditions and ideas might become someone else's oneday if we fail to patent them immediately.
According to him, foreigners have already been producing inferior products which have dominated the Ghanaian market.
Torgbui Tengey said “it is important to preserve what our forefathers left us. It is our heritage and we should not let anyone take it away from us.”
An academic and filmmaker, Nii Kwate Owoo said both Ewe and Akan versions of the Kente had to be documented.
Speaking during the celebration of his new age he encouraged Ghanaians to patronise and wear fabrics made in Ghana adding that “our fabrics are our identity and we have to wear it to tell the world who we are.”
At the event, Torgbui demonstrated how the Kente was weaved in the loom and exhibited his products.