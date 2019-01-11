Police Service justifies ‘killing’ of 25-yr old suspected robber

The Ghana Police Service (GPS) has justified the shooting of a 25-year old suspected armed robber.
On Saturday, Jan 5, the suspect Divine Akuinor is believed to have been shot and killed by the Police in what his family suspects to be a case of mistaken identity.
According to the brother of the deceased, Gameli Akuinor, his family first heard of the death on Sunday at the Nungua Police Station.
Gameli believes the Police decided to cover up the act after mistakenly shooting his brother.
The PRO for the Accra Regional Police Command, Efia Tenge in an interview with Citinews monitored by PrimeNewsGhana insisted the suspect actually committed the crime and was shot after he attempted fleeing from the Police.
READ ALSO: Police officer commits suicide at Nungua
“From the angle of the Police, a lady was attacked and her handbag together with her iPhone were snatched from her by two guys and that was in the late hours of Friday 4th January 2019. She sought help from the Police snap checkpoint.
“There, she was handed over to a patrol team to assist her. Search efforts to arrest these suspects began until they came across these two young men on their robbery escapades, and in an attempt to demobilize them, the rider fell and escaped. The Police states that the deceased was not shot in any mistaken identity as it is being alleged or claimed by the family. Rather, he died through gunshot wounds he sustained from the Police after robbing the lady.”
The Ghana Police Service is often criticized for its shoot to kill approach, and in several cases, they’ve been blamed for killing innocent people and framing them up as robbers.
Ghana News: Latest news in Ghana