GRA reacts to missing cocaine at Afloa border

The Ghana Revenue Authority has responded to a missing whitish substance suspected to be cocaine at the Afloa border.
Narcotics Control Board, NACOB said a parcel of a whitish substance suspected to be cocaine went missing after Joint security operation by Customs and the Narcotics Control Board (NACOB) at the Aflao border in the Volta Region which led to the interception of some narcotic substances.
The 42kg substances are believed to be cocaine, heroin and other banned substances.
Commissioner of Customs Colonel Kojo Damoah addressed the media on the issue on June 8, 2020.
"On Friday, June 5, a joint operation by Customs and the Narcotics Control Board (NACOB) at Aflao intercepted a car that said it was carrying spare parts, borders have been closed so the team decided to conduct a search and found $200,000 and we found other substances concealed in rubbers suspected to be narcotic substances".
But Francis Opoku Amoah who is head of Communications and media relations at NACOB said they are learning that one of the parcels is missing.
He attributed this to the delay by Customs to handover the substance to NACOB.
"When customs took custody of the vehicle they brought it to their yard and even as we talking to you because there have some delays we are learning that one of the packages that are suspected to be whitish and suspected to be cocaine is missing and it is all because of this delay."
But a statement from the GRA said the NACOB officers have always been uncooperative in their efforts to combat drug smuggling.
The GRA said the small size parcel could have dropped and swept together with the rubbish unnoticed.
