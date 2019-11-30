GWCL and SOFTtribe to have a 'crucial' meeting on Monday to resolve impasse

The Ghana Water Company Limited (GWCL) and SOFTtribe will on Monday, December 2, 2019, have a crucial meeting with the aim of finding a resolution to their current impasse.
The two entities have dominated the headlines this week after National Security officials raided the offices of SOFTtribe demanding access to GWCL database.
This ended in a bit of a heated exchange between officials of National Security and SOFTtribe and the former seized phones of the latter.
He added that their contract with GWCL was terminated without any reason and he believes that their fierce resistance to attempts by some persons within GWCL to extort money from them is the primary reason.
The GWCL have however brushed off those allegations and Ing. Dr. Clifford A. Braimah the Managing Director of the outfit said SOFTtribe could not fix certain technical issues related to the E-billing system which cost GWCL some monies.
"As a business-friendly institution we still gave them (SOFTtribe) a chance to fix the problems. They told us it will be fixed within 3 months, since October 2018 they have not been able to do so. They shifted the goalpost and informed us that, all they need to do is to buy point of sale service equipment. We procured 252 points of sale service equipment so they pick one. More than a year now we have not been able to use because they can't integrate into their system. It cost GWCL GHC 778,000 to get that equipment. If you are a responsible company what will you do in this situation?"
Mr Braimah added that some staff resigned from SOFTtribe and these were personnel who were focal in the designing of the E-billing system. This he says affected the company and that created a reduction in the revenue they had previously.
SOFTtribe have accused the GWCL of using their intellectual property and have threatened to take legal action against them if due processes are not followed.
SOFTtribe was the firm that was running the E-billing system for Ghana Water Company and had been doing this since 2016.