Halt commemoration day of Major Mahama's death - DCE to Denkyira Obuasi residents

The District Chief Executive of Upper Denkyira West District in the Central Region, Agyeman Asiedu is urging the chiefs and people of Denkyira Obuasi (New Obuasi), to halt a planned commemoration day of Major Mahama's death.
According to the DCE, the planned commemoration will bring back the bitterness in late Mahama’s family, families of persons standing trial for the murder and the general public.
Exactly two years ago today, on Monday, May 29, 2017; Major Maxwell Adam Mahama was lynched by a mob at Denkyira-Obuasi in the Central Region.
The incident attracted round condemnation, resurrecting the debate about the culture of mob justice in the country.
The town of Denkyira-Obuasi also gained notoriety as history of the town’s past violent activities were replayed much to the chagrin of the public.
Major Mahama was an officer of the 5th Infantry Battalion and was on official duty in the area when he was attacked by a mob while on his routine jogging exercise with trump up claim that he was an armed robber.
Speaking on Onua FM on Wednesday, May 29, 2019, the DCE, Mr Agyeman Asiedu said:
“The families, their mothers, children, fathers, uncles are still in the town so if we do anything to remember that day, we bring back that bitterness and those in prisons are also bitter”.
“If we are doing anything good, that bitterness can be rekindled. I wish we don’t talk about it again but the town belongs to the chiefs so if they have anything doing, I can’t stop them, but we as an Assembly, we have not plan anything”, he explained.
The DCE is also pleading with Ghanaians to cease commentary on the gruesome murder of the late Major Maxwell Adam Mahama.
“I wish we don’t talk about that incident again because some are still in prisons”.
