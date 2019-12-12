Teacher Unions officially call off strike 

The three Teacher Unions have called off their strike action following a court injunction secured against their move by the National Labour Commission.
The Ghana National Association of Teachers (GNAT), the National Association of Graduate Teachers (NAGRAT) and the Coalition of Concerned Teachers (CCT) on December 5, 2019, declared a strike after a series of failed engagements with the government on Legacy Arrears incurred between 2012 and 2016.
READ ALSO: High Court orders all teacher unions to call off the strike immediately
A statement signed by General Secretary of GNAT, Thomas Musah on behalf of the three unions said the decision to call off the strike is based on the advice of their lawyers.
READ ALSO: Teacher legacy arrears will be cleared by December 19 - Controller and Accountant General
The statement also thanked their members for their support and solidarity.