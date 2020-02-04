Heavy security presence at EC HQ ahead of NDC, others demo

There is heavy security presence at the Head office of the Electoral Commission ahead of the Inter-Party Resistance Against New Voters’ Register demonstration today.
The group is demonstrating today in Accra after their Tamale and Kumasi demonstrations to force the EC to abort its decision to compile new voters' register.
The group resumed their demonstrations after their meeting with the EC and the Eminent Advisory Committee ended inconclusively.
Sammy Gyamfi in an earlier radio interview said they are mobilising to occupy the Electoral Commission following the EC's approval of a detailed programme for the compilation of a new voters' register.
Sammy Gyamfi said the EC should prepare for a series of protests including occupying the offices of the EC.
"EC must be ready for more protest across the country, the Accra demonstration will come on a date which will be announced, we will occupy their office, we will exercise our constitutional rights to protest against this.......of the public purse and the attempt to undermine our electoral system."
But it seems the Police are trying to prevent the demonstrators from having access to the office of the Electoral Commission.
About 25 or more personnel are stationed at the junction leading to the office of the EC and the entrance of the EC office in Accra.
The police also stated that due to the protest there will be heavy traffic in some places in Accra, "We expect heavy traffic at these places in Accra due to a “Special Event” of a procession this morning -Kawukudi Park, 37 Roundabout, Ridge Roundabout and around National Theatre / Efua Sutherland Children’s Park. Police officers will direct traffic."