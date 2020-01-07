Here are some photos from Chief Justice Anin Yeboah's swearing-in ceremony

President Akufo-Addo today January 7, 2020, sworn in Justice Anin Yeboah as the new Chief Justice of Ghana.
He becomes the 14th Chief Justice of Ghana and replaces immediate past Chief Justice, Sophia Akuffo.
The ceremony which took place at the Jubilee House was graced by Vice President of the Republic, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, Chief of Staff Akosua Frema Osei Opare, former President John Kufour, former President Jerry John Rawlings, former First Lady Nana Konadu Agyeman Rawlings, Ministers of State, Justices of the Supreme Court, members of the Judicial Council and General Legal Council, members of the Council of State, Service Chiefs of the Republic, members of the Clergy, Members of the Diplomatic Corps, leadership and members of the Ghana Bar Association, Nananom and family members of the Chief Justice.
Here are some photos from the event
