Co-operate with Chief Justice Anin Yeboah to promote rule of Law - Prez. Akufo-Addo urges members of the Bar

President Akufo-Addo has admonished members of the Ghana Bar Association to co-operate and support newly sworn-in Chief Justice, Anin Yeboah to promote rule of law.
The President made these remarks on December 7, 2019, after swearing in the new Chief Justice at the Jubilee House.
He said: “I am hopeful that this same level of support will be forthcoming as he assumes the mantle of the Head of the Judiciary. To his colleagues on the bench and members of the Bar, I urge your continued solidarity and co-poration with the new Chief Justice to promote the rule of law. That will be in line with the finest traditions of the Bench and the Bar and will help enhance the welfare of our people”
On his expectations of the new Chief Justice as he begins his new role as head of the country’s Judiciary, President Akufo-Addo said he expects “decency, discipline, fairness, hard work, deep-seated respect for the rule of law and the continuing modernization of Judicial activities to be the hallmarks of his era as Chief Justice”.
President Akufo-Addo in his remarks further noted that it is extremely important that Ghana has a Judiciary that commands the respect of its people. He added that “it is vitally important that we have judges who are honest, possess integrity and sound knowledge of the law”.
He, therefore, charged the Chief Justice to ensure that during his term in office, the Judicial Service can confidently be said to be such.
The ceremony was graced by the Vice President of the Republic, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, Chief of Staff Akosua Frema Osei Opare, former President John Kufour, former President Jerry John Rawlings, former First Lady Nana Konadu Agyeman Rawlings, Ministers of State, Justices of the Supreme Court, members of the Judicial Council and General Legal Council, members of the Council of State, Service Chiefs of the Republic, members of the Clergy, Members of the Diplomatic Corps, leadership and members of the Ghana Bar Association, Nananom and family members of the Chief Justice.