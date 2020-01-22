Ho: Youth on rampage as they burn Assembly vehicle over death of resident

Some angry youth of Dzolo Gbogame in Ho West District of the Volta Region are on rampage as they burned an assembly vehicle and destroyed properties over the death of a resident.
According to them, a vehicle belonging to the assembly allegedly knocked and killed a resident who operates a shop in the community.
This was after a task force collecting revenue on Wednesday morning clashed with one Wisdom Dake who was said to have been owing the assembly.
When he could not produce the required money, his shop was locked up by the task force.
In protest, Wisdom Dake stood in front of the task force’s vehicle But the car is said to have run over the protesting man.
The residents first attacked some journalists present before moving to the assembly where they vandalized property and set fire to one of its vehicles.
The youth subsequently rushed to the assembly premises, chased out the District Chief Executive, Ernest Victor Apau and all assembly officials, allegedly threatening to kill them.
So far no arrests have been made. Some of the assembly workers have sought refuge at the district police station.