Police Service places GH₵10,000 bounty on killers of officer at Mankessim

By Wendy Amarteifio
Police
Central Regional Police Public Relations Officer, Deputy Superintendent of Police, Irene Serwaa Oppong

The Ghana Police Service has announced a GH¢10,000 reward to any person who will provide credible information to lead to the arrest of the perpetrators involved in the shooting and killing a Police officer at Mankessim in the Central Region.

The incident is said to have happened at about 4 am on Wednesday when the police officer had gone jogging.

The suspected robbers had earlier stormed the Zen filling station on the Mankessim-Assin Fosu road and robbed the facility at around 1:30 am.

The police managed to foil the operation of the robbers after heated gun exchanges. Two of the suspected robbers were injured and they retreated into a nearby plantation.

 This was contained in a statement released in Cape-Coast today and signed by the Central Regional Police Public Relations Officer, Deputy Superintendent of Police, Irene Serwaa Oppong.

