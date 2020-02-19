Homeland Study Group Foundation distances itself from 21 arrested persons

The Homeland Study Group Foundation has distanced itself from the arrest of some 21 persons believed to have been training as part of the group's effort to succeed from Ghana.
The Military on Monday arrested some 21 trainees up at their training camp in the Ghana-Togo border in the Ketu-North Municipality of the Volta Region.
According to the Military, the camp is believed to be operated by the Homeland Study Group Foundation which is a secessionists group.
But the group in a statement issued by the Homeland Study Group Foundation, they indicated the arrested persons are not their members. Below are experts of the statement is
''The attention of the leadership of the Homeland Study Group Foundation has been drawn to a news item by various media houses one more time of an alleged group of young men and a lady arrested as Western Togoland rebels. This arrest, as usual, has been linked to the SGF being the main campaign for the independence of Western Togoland''.
''The Office of Public Relations wishes to make it clear that the foundation has no knowledge about the said training nor have plans in place to engage Ghana in any warfare. The foundation which is now entering its 26 years has never engaged in any acts that could disrupt public peace and order. We will like to inform the general public that in the interest of peace prevail on Ghana to rather stop the Military and Police on needless arrest ongoing so as not to give opportunity to any rebels infiltrate''.
''All these are panaceas for chaos which the leadership of Ghana to for goodness sake tread cautiously. The Chairman of the HSGF is admonishing the general public to remain clam to show the maturity requited and still hold on to the principal to peaceful activism, no single drop of blood is worth our independence and this has always been his call''.
''The Homeland Study Group Foundation is ready to have a round table discussion with Ghana to address the misunderstanding''.
The arrested suspects comprised 20 males and a female. Over 40 soldiers were accompanied by two crime scene investigators from the police for the operation.
However, the Commanding Officer of the regiment, Lieutenant Colonel Baba Pantoah indicated on the day of the arrest, about three other suspected separatists escaped before the arrests were made.