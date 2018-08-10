‘I am excited’ - Zongo Minister

The Immediate past Minister for Information, Dr. Mustapha Abdul-Hamid has expressed happiness about his new Ministry, Inner City and Zongo Development.
Dr. Abdul-Hamid was swapped with his former Deputy Information Minister, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah who is also the Member of Parliament for Ofoase/Ayirebi Constituency in the Eastern Region.
Expressing his excitements on the first day of assuming office as the Minister for Inner City and Zongo Development, Dr. Abdul-Hamid in a facebook post said “quite frankly, I am beside myself with excitement, I must tell you that”.
Read below the facebook post:
Latest news from Prime News Ghana