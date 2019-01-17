‘I didn’t kill Ahmed, he’s irrelevant to my life’ – Kennedy Agyapong

Outspoken Member of Parliament for Assin Central, Kennedy Agyapong, has distanced himself from the death of Ahmed Hussein-Suale, an investigator with Anas Aremeyaw Anas’ Tiger Eye PI.
According to him, he cannot fathom why he would engineer the killing of a person who is irrelevant in his life.
Ahmed was allegedly shot dead in Madina on Wednesday night by two gunmen on a motorbike who shot into the car he was driving.
This occurred months after Assin Central MP exposed him in the aftermath of the #Number12 exposé on corruption in Ghana football over allegations that he [Ahmed] was wicked and must be beaten.
Although no links have been drawn between the MP’s, call to violence and the Wednesday evening murder, the current development has forced some Ghanaians to criticise the controversial MP.
But speaking on Accra-based Neat FM, hours after the murder, Mr. Agyapong said he is well placed and will gain nothing should he take away the life of the investigator.
“This boy is irrelevant to my life. Why would I be stupid and order people to kill him looking at how far God has brought me? He has not offended me in anyway. They should look for those who may be behind this heinous act. This is just cheap propaganda.”
“I don’t live a low life. I am focused in everything that I do, that is why I am very loud when I am arguing. I don’t compromise on anything. Ahmed has not done anything to me because I am not part of the people he set up, he added.
Police questioning
Responding to concerns that he needs to be invited by the police on circumstances that might have led to the killing of the Tiger Eye member, the legislator expressed his preparedness to meet with the police because he has cause no harm.
“I hear people want the police to question me. Why should the police invite and question me? I am not afraid of anyone. The police should come; I will replay the video to them. I don’t have time for Ahmed at all. They are just dodging the issue.”
“I don’t plot evil because the evil that men do lives after them. Anas and his team know the wicked things they have done and the enemies they have created for themselves and I am certainly not one. For me, I just wanted to expose Anas for people to know that he is equally corrupt. And, that is exactly what I did. He stepped on the toes of many people. So, if thorough investigations are not done and they rather accuse me of killing the gentleman, then they are dodging. The very people who committed the crime will go scot free”, he stressed.
