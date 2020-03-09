I'm the first graduate in my family - Samira Bawumia discloses

Second Lady of the Republic, Mrs Samira Bawumia has disclosed that she is the first graduate in her family.
According to her, she had a dogged-determination whilst in school and had supportive parents who ensured she climbed the educational ladder to achieve her goals.
Her comments was to mark the International Women's Day which was celebrated yesterday, March 9, 2020, themed 'EachforEqual'.
This year's theme was aimed at drawing attention to the idea that gender inequality isn’t a women’s issue, but an economic one as gender equality is essential for economies and communities to thrive.
Speaking on Asempa FM today, March 9 2020, Mrs Bawumia indicated that education should not be underestimated, adding education can add value to one's life
''I am the first graduate in my family, both mother and father side but I had a dogged determination because the only way for me was forward because when I was going to school I had very supportive parents, not typical ones who will force you to marry early. I had the type of parents who helped me in my schooling. By the grace of God I was able to go to school and today, it has been a blessing to my family. Now people in my family are pretty well educated now but at those times, I was breaking barriers because of the opportunity I had''.
She added that: Education can change one's destiny. This is because we see people who come from impoverished backgrounds and succeed through educating themselves to positively impact society''.
The Second lady further called for a society that provides opportunities for everyone to develop their talent and create a more enabling environment to impact lives.
