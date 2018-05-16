I will resign if ... Dep. Special Prosecutor nominee vows

Deputy Special Prosecutor nominee, Cynthia Naa Koshie Lamptey, has vowed she will not hesitate to resign as Dep. Special Prosecutor if she feels she is sidelined by her superior.
According to the Dep. Special Prosecutor, the primary aim of her appointment is to contribute her quota to the newly introduced Special Prosecutor office and as such nothing can prevent her from carrying out her mandate not even her immediate boss, Martin Alamisi Amidu.
Addressing the Parliamentary Appointment committee during the vetting on Wednesday, she noted that she has no interest in going to an office in which she would not be needed.
She further assured that she will do every work she is assigned to do by her superior.
"I wouldn’t sit here and go to an office where I will be given work and I wouldn’t do it. Because one day when he is not there, the work comes to you as the deputy. So I will do everything that I’m asked to do", she said.
Dep. Special Prosecutor, Cynthia Naa Koshie Lamptey is a lawyer of 30 years standing at the Ghana Bar and a former acting Director of Public Prosecutions.
She was part of the prosecution of businessman Alfred Agbesi Woyome as well as the former National Service Scheme Executive Director, Alhaji Alhassan Imoro, who was charged for allegedly stealing GHS86.9 million.
Mrs Lamptey will be the first Deputy Special Prosecutor if approved.