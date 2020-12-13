I would be interested to serve under Akufo-Addo - Kofi Akpaloo

Percival Kofi Akpaloo the Presidential candidate and founder of the Liberal Party of Ghana (LPG) says he would be interested to serve under the Akufo-Addo government.
Mr Akpaloo was part of the 12 presidential candidates in the just-ended elections which saw President Akufo-Addo re-elected.
He was the first to concede defeat and congratulate the President-elect Nana Akufo-Addo.
Mr Akpaloo speaking in an interview with Kumasi-based Akoma FM said if he is offered an opportunity to work in the Akufo-Addo government he will not turn it down.
READ ALSO: Mahama can only cure the mischief by going to court, protest a waste of time - Kweku Baako
“I would be so much interested to serve under Akufo-Addo, yes I will. I’m ready to serve my country in any capacity so that I can help my younger brothers and sisters in the country who do not have jobs,"
According to him, his willingness to work with the President-elect is not for his own selfish interest but in the interest of the people of Ghana.
“I will because I’m not going to do that for Akufo-Addo rather I’m going to do it for Ghana. Just as I wanted Ghanaians to vote for me to serve them, it is the same way if Nana Addo wants me to serve in his government I am going to do”,
Mr. Akpaloo also noted that, he is ready to help the government implement policies he pointed out in his party’s manifesto.
Akufo-Addo polled 6,730,413, representing 51.595% while John Mahama garnered 6, 214, 889 representing 47.366% in the 8th election in the 4th Republic.