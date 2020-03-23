Covid-19: AMA to fumigate markets today The Accra Metropolitan Assembly (AMA) will today embark on a fumigation…

Immigration officer shot by fuel smugglers at Hamile border A Security Officer with the Ghana Immigration Service at the Hamile Border in…

Jack Ma's coronavirus medical supplies land in Africa The first batch of medical equipment donated by a Chinese billionaire to help…

15-year-old girl dies in midnight street shooting at Aboabo A murder investigation is underway after a young girl was fatally shot at…

Iran refuses US offer to help battle Covid-19 Iran's Supreme Leader has rejected America's offer of aid to help the country…

Kotoko express interest in Eleven Wonders star Ghana Premier League giants Asante Kotoko have expressed interest in Techiman…