Interdict Duadaso SHTS, Christ SHTS external invigilators for exam malpractices – Eduwatch to WAEC

Education Think Tank, Africa Education Watch is calling on the Director-General of Ghana Education Service to immediately sanction the headmaster of Duadaso Senior High Technical School, Mr. Peterson Aning, and three others for their involvement in the 2021 WASSCE malpractice.
The others implicated are Assistant Headmaster Academic, Mr. Abdellah Umar, Senior Housemaster, Mr. Emmanuel Peh, and Science Tutor, Maxwell Armah.
The recent call comes on the back of Corruption Watch’s report which uncovered a grand scheme of examination malpractices in the 2021 WASSCE.
The documentary uncovered school heads and teachers allegedly, Colluding with invigilators to supervise grand cheating by candidates, admitting and awarding continuous assessment marks to students for a fee and using teachers to solve examination questions and transmitting to candidates through WhatsApp platforms supervised by management.
Reacting to the major exams malpractices cases captured in the documentary in a release dated August 4, 2022, the Africa Education Watch stated the alleged actions of the above-mentioned staff of GES, and other staff, including one Mr. Simon Asare (accounts office), breaches Section 3.3 (111) of the Code of Conduct of Ghana Education Service (GES) and called for immediate sanctions.
The think-tank wants all investigative and disciplinary findings made public.
It also wants the Ghana Police Service to identify and investigate officers deployed to the schools at the time the malpractices were carried out.
FULL RELEASE BELOW
PRESS RELEASE INTERDICT HEADMASTER AND MANAGEMENT OF DUADASO SHTS
Eduwatch commends Corruption Watch for its investigative documentary on the 2021 WASSCE fraud and malpractices in two secondary schools-Duadaso Senior High Technical School (SHTS) and All for Christ Senior SHTS, all in the Bono Region. The documentary, which has already been officially viewed by leadership of Ministry of Education and other key stakeholders including the Ghana Police Service, and aired on major media platforms shows school authorities allegedly:
1. Colluding with invigilators to supervise grand cheating by candidates.
2. Admitting and awarding continuous assessment marks to students for a fee.
3. Using teachers to solve examination questions and transmitting to candidates through WhatsApp platforms supervised by management.
The following staff of the Ghana Education Service (GES) are alleged kingpins of the fraudulent scheme involving a section of staff at the Duadaso SHTS: 1. Mr. Peterson Aning, Headmaster
2. Mr. Abdellah Umar, Asst Headmaster Academic
3. Mr. Emmanuel Peh, Senior Housemaster
4. Mr. Maxwell Armah, Science Tutor
The alleged actions of the above-mentioned staff of GES, and other staff, including one Mr. Simon Asare (accounts office) breaches Section 3.3 (111) of the Code of Conduct of Ghana Education Service (GES).
We call on the Director-General of the GES to:
1. Immediately interdict the headmaster of Duadaso SHTS and the other three leaders of this syndicate.
2. Institute a full-scale investigation into the operations of this examination malpractice syndicate at Duadaso SHTS to identify all staff involved and impose the necessary sanctions.
3. In line with Section 42(b) of the Pre-Tertiary Education Law, withdraw the approval of All for Christ SHTS, a private SHTS which has gained prominence for being a major hub for examination fraud in Ghana.
4. Make all investigative and disciplinary findings public.
We call on WAEC to:
5. Withdraw and re-investigate the 2021 WASSCE results of all candidates of All For Christ SHTS, taking into account the fresh evidence provided in the Corruption Watch documentary.
6. Prevent any teacher of Duadaso SHTS from invigilating at the upcoming 2022 WASSCE until full-scale investigations into the conduct of all staff in that institution is completed.
7. Investigate and sanction the external supervisors and invigilators deployed to Duadaso SHTS and All for Christ SHTS on 13th and 20th September, 2021 during the conduct of the English Language and Mathematics Papers.
8. Permanently withdraw the examination center accreditation of All For Christ SHTS.
9. Make all investigative and disciplinary findings public.
We call on the Ghana Police Service to:
10. Identify and investigate the Police Officers who were deployed to Duadaso SHTS and All For Christ SHTS on 13th and 20th September, 2021 during the conduct of the English Language and Mathematics Papers and make findings pubic.
The collective and timely actions of stakeholders to hold persons accountable for examination malpractices is the first major step in discouraging others from participating in this fraudulent enterprise.