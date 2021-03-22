It's clear Akufo-Addo's govt wasn't ready to work with Domelevo - Prof. Gyampo

Political Science lecturer Professor Ransford Gyampo says it was clear the Akufo-Addo government was not ready to work with former Auditor General Daniel Domelevo.
President Akufo-Addo has asked Auditor-General Daniel Yao Domelevo to go on retirement and that has been done.
The Domelevo-Presidency brouhaha surfaced again on March 19, 2021, when the presidency in a 21-page statement rejected claims that Daniel Domelevo was haunted out of office because of his work which targeted highly placed public officials.
Speaking on Joy FM's Newsfile, Mr Gyampo said, the sequence of events from day one points to the fact that the Akufo-Addo government clearly wasn't ready to work with Daniel Domelevo
"It is very clear that the government was not ready to work with the former Auditor General, Daniel Yaw Domelevo. This was very clear right from the start".
Meanwhile, Vice President of policy think tank, IMANI Africa, Kofi Bentil, says the Akufo-Addo government will pay a price for their concerted effort to get Daniel Domelevo out of office as the Auditor General.
Mr Bentil speaking on Newsfile on Joy FM on March 20, 2021, said Domelevo is the best Auditor General we have had as a nation and the government will regret their actions to get him out.
"We have been fighting corruption all these years. Mr. Domelevo showed that he was ready and willing to work with everybody. This is the best we have had when it comes to the potential to make people who are corrupt payback. He worked in the interest of the nation, the actions of the government to stop him may have work but I think this government is going to pay the price for it".
In a lengthy statement, Secretary to the President, Nana Asante-Bediatuo, said Mr Domelevo was appointed by the former NDC administration because of his loyalty to the outgoing President at the time.
The statement further noted Mr Domelevo was not an auditor as at the time Mr Mahama was appointing him into office.